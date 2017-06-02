Ty Blach tosses 6-hitter, Giants rout Phillies 10-0

Austin Slater #53 of the San Francisco Giants singles in a run during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on June 2, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (PHOTO: Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Ty Blach tossed his first career shutout and became the first pitcher in eight years to walk three times, Denard Span had five hits and the San Francisco Giants routed the skidding Philadelphia Phillies 10-0 on Friday night.

Blach (4-2) scattered seven hits, struck out four and didn't walk a batter to win his fourth consecutive start.

Eduardo Nunez added three hits and three RBIs for the Giants, who had a season high in runs by the sixth inning and tied a season best with 15 hits.

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff (0-6) gave up five runs - four earned - and six hits, walking five in 2 2/3 innings, his shortest career outing. Eickhoff was Philadelphia's most consistent pitcher last season, but has struggled this year.

The Phillies (17-35) have lost five in a row and 26 of 32. They have the worst record in the majors.

