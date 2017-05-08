Walker's single in 9th lifts Mets over Giants 4-3

Neil Walker #20 of the New York Mets gets a bath from teammate Wilmer Flores after Walker drove in the game winning run in the bottom of the ninth ining against the San Francisco Giants on May 8, 2017 at Citi Field. (PHOTO: Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Neil Walker hit a game-ending single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the New York Mets put turmoil aside to beat the reeling San Francisco Giants 4-3 Monday night.

Michael Conforto, who has struggled in limited at-bats against left-handers, reached base for the third time when he walked leading off the ninth against lefty Josh Osich (0-1). T.J. Rivera fouled out, Jay Bruce flied out and Wilmer Flores singled off reliever Hunter Strickland's calf.

Walker singled into the right-field corner, and the Mets ran out of the dugout to swarm him in celebration. Conforto scored for New York's first walk-off win this season, giving the Mets their seventh victory in 10 games.

Jeurys Familia (1-0) needed just five pitches in a perfect ninth, finishing a five-hitter started by Jacob deGrom, who struck out 11 in six innings.

