Wil Myers homers in third straight game, Padres beat Giants

San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at AT&T Park. (PHOTO: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Wil Myers homered for the third straight game against San Francisco, Jabari Blash hit a go-ahead two-run double in the decisive fourth to back Dinelson Lamet, and the San Diego Padres beat the Giants 5-2 on Sunday.

Lamet (4-4) struck out six pitching into the seventh in his 10th career start and sixth on the road. He has now allowed three or fewer earned runs in six of his outings.

San Diego hit three straight doubles in the fourth and four consecutive hits in all against lefty Ty Blach (6-6), who is yet to beat the Padres in three career starts.

Hector Sanchez added a run-scoring double in the fourth against his former and Cory Spangenberg hit an RBI single.

Myers clobbered a 3-2 pitch for his 20th home run with two outs in the first. The Giants immediately tied it in the bottom half when Buster Posey's RBI single scored Denard Span, who doubled leading off the inning.

