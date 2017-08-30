Wood homers and helps pitch Padres to 5-0 win over Giants

San Francisco Giants first baseman Pablo Sandoval (center) reacts after striking out during the eighth inning next to San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges (18) at Petco Park. (PHOTO: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Travis Wood homered and pitched into the fifth inning, Jose Pirela also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Wednesday night.

Wood hit a solo shot in the third and Pirela added one of his own in the sixth as the Padres defeated the Giants for the ninth time in 12 games.

After Pirela's homer, reliever Kyle Crick's wild pitch scored Wil Myers, putting the Padres up 3-0. Austin Hedges' RBI single made it 4-0.

Wood's pitch count reached 97 through 4 1/3 innings and he was pulled. With five Giants reaching base in the first two-plus innings, Wood was saved by two double plays but wasn't able to extend his outing. He was charged with six hits and four walks with one strikeout.

Craig Stammen (2-2), the first of four San Diego relievers, worked 1 2/3 clean innings for the win.

