ABC10 takes a ride-along at Sonoma Raceway

ABC10's Pierre Noujaim was lucky enough to ride-along in a K-Pax McLaren 650S GT3 sports car at Sonoma Raceway on Thursday.

Pierre Noujaim, KXTV 11:57 PM. PDT September 14, 2017

ABC10's Pierre Noujaim experienced the thrill of speeds topping out around 140-mph during a ride-along in a race car on Thursday at Sonoma Raceway.

Noujaim experienced his ride inside a K-Pax McLaren 650S GT3 which is one of the most exotic sports cars in the world and valued over $500,000.

This weekend at Sonoma Raceway, the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma will crown this year's IndyCar champion. Qualifying is Saturday and the race will take place on Sunday.

