ABC10 takes a ride-along at Sonoma Raceway

ABC10's Pierre Noujaim experienced the thrill of speeds topping out around 140-mph during a ride-along in a race car on Thursday at Sonoma Raceway.
Noujaim experienced his ride inside a K-Pax McLaren 650S GT3 which is one of the most exotic sports cars in the world and valued over $500,000.
This weekend at Sonoma Raceway, the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma will crown this year's IndyCar champion. Qualifying is Saturday and the race will take place on Sunday.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs