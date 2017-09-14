ABC10 takes a ride-along at Sonoma Raceway

A K-Pax McLaren 650S GT3 at Sonoma Raceway. (PHOTO: Pierre Noujaim/ABC10)

ABC10's Pierre Noujaim experienced the thrill of speeds topping out around 140-mph during a ride-along in a race car on Thursday at Sonoma Raceway.

Noujaim experienced his ride inside a K-Pax McLaren 650S GT3 which is one of the most exotic sports cars in the world and valued over $500,000.

This weekend at Sonoma Raceway, the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma will crown this year's IndyCar champion. Qualifying is Saturday and the race will take place on Sunday.

