Alexander Rossi, Terrell Owens team up to honor Navy SEALs

Nevada City native and IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi joined a number of Bay Area athletes in the first annual Celebrity Karting Challenge in San Francisco to honor some of America's heroes on the 16th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

NFL Pro-Bowler Terrell Owens took a break from his rehearsal schedule for the 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars" to team up with Rossi and a Navy SEAL to race at K1 Speed in the event that benefits the SEAL Legacy Foundation.

Joining Owens were 12-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin, World Series Champion and former Oakland Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart, former San Francisco Giants star J.T. Snow, former 49ers' Pro-Bowler Tim McDonald, Niners' Super Bowl champion Tom Rathman, and former San Jose Sharks All-Stars Owen Nolan and Scott Hannan, to race in the inaugural event.

Rossi is coming off winning the INDYCAR Grand Prix at Watkins Glen from the pole and is looking to close out the season with a win at the Go Pro Grand Prix at Sonoma Raceway September 15-17.

