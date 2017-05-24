Charlotte to host 2019 NBA All-Star Game

(Photo by Bob Donnan - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2016 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The City of Charlotte is getting another chance to host the NBA All-Star Game weekend.

The four-day event that had been scheduled here February 2017 was pulled by the league because of House Bill 2.

Besides losing the game, Charlotte and other cities lost millions of dollars in business from companies and entertainers who felt HB2 unfairly discriminated against members of the LGBT community.

Charlotte Hornets Owner Michael Jordan said in a statement, "We all look forward to serving as hosts for NBA All Star 2019 and welcoming all visitors and guests to the Spectrum Center."

Hornets President Fred Whitfield added, "We here at the Hornets organization are against discrimination in any form or fashion."

Whitfield was one of the local business people who worked quietly behind the scenes to try to broker a compromise on HB2.

"It was quite an experience to be one of the business people to be asked to at least get involved and engaged in trying to get some progress in getting past HB2.

An eventual compromise was passed that dilutes HB2 but allows some provisions to stand.

Governor Roy Cooper who signed the replacement bill said he was pleased the All-Star Game was coming to Charlotte, adding in a statement, "...but it will also remind us of the work that remains to ensure equal rights and protections for all North Carolinians.

