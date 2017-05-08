Curry's 30 lead Warriors to sweep after 121-95 win over Jazz

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors leaves the court after they beat the Utah Jazz 121-95 in Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs in Salt Lake City, Utah. (PHOTO: Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Stephen Curry scored 30 points and the Golden State Warriors completed a second-round sweep of the Utah Jazz with a 121-95 victory Monday night.

The defending Western Conference champions have won both their series in four games and now await the winner of the Rockets-Spurs series that is tied at 2-2.

Interim head coach Mike Brown said before the game he hoped his team would get out to a fast start and the Warriors did exactly that. Golden State led 39-17 at the end of the first quarter after an onslaught from Klay Thompson and Curry. They combined to shoot 6 for 8 in the opening period.

Thompson finished with 21, Kevin Durant scored 18 and Draymond Green posted his third career postseason triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 25 points and Shelvin Mack chipped in 18.

© 2017 Associated Press