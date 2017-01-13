LeBron James previews Cavs and Kings; reflects on NBA debut in Sacramento
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James discusses Friday night's matchup with the Kings, reflects on his NBA debut in Sacramento 14 years ago, his thoughts on DeMarcus Cousins and talks about re-releasing his first signature sneaker with Nike, and wearing them tonight.
KXTV 12:49 PM. PST January 13, 2017
