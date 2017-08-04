Mark Cuban believes the NBA would have embraced Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest

(USA TODAY FTW) -- The first NFL preseason game has started, and Colin Kaepernick still finds himself without a spot on an NFL roster.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who has defended Kaepernick’s anthem protest in the past, again spoke out against the NFL in an interview with the Washington Post.

He believes that Kaepernick would not be experiencing the same problems had he been a player in the NBA.

Cuban said via the Post:

“I don’t know what his status is in the NFL, but I’m glad the NBA doesn’t have a politician litmus test for our players,” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. “I’d like to think we encourage our players to exercise their constitutional rights.”

More: Read the full story at USA TODAY'S For The Win

© 2017 USATODAY.COM