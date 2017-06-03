A glimpse inside Dave Joerger's local coaches clinic
Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger hosted a charity coaching clinic for coaches of all levels from throughout the area, on Saturday. ABC10 takes you inside the team's practice facility as Joerger, along with NCAA coaches Damon Stoudamire and Jim Les, instruct coaching sessions.
KXTV 1:40 PM. PDT June 03, 2017
