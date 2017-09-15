ABC10 gets exclusive look at Kings new Nike uniforms
ABC10 sports producer Sean Cunningham is invited to attend the NBA and Nike's unveiling of the Kings new statement edition jerseys in Los Angeles and gets reaction from Nike athlete and Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox.
KXTV 12:32 AM. PDT September 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Latest on West Sacramento triple homicide
-
Community mourns at candlelight vigil for 3 children killed in West Sacramento
-
Protect Yourself From Getting Hacked
-
83-year-old pushes suspect from roof after hours-long standoff
-
Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Citrus Heights
-
WNY Girl, Dog Become Internet Sensation
-
3 children found dead inside West Sacramento apartment
-
Racist letter left at door of Elk Grove hair salon owned by African-American
-
California making big bucks off catfish
-
How much money can police seize from citizens in California?
More Stories
-
Stockton PD: One dead in fatal car crash, man…Sep 15, 2017, 7:46 p.m.
-
Strangers help dying father see estranged son one last timeSep 15, 2017, 11:48 p.m.
-
California Assembly approves sanctuary state billSep 15, 2017, 5:43 p.m.