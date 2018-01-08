Aldridge, Bertans lead Spurs to comeback win over Kings

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) drives in against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. (PHOTO: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - LaMarcus Aldridge had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs came back from 13 down in the second half to beat the Sacramento Kings 107-100 on Monday night.



Davis Bertans scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting with six 3-pointers. Patty Mills added 14 points and five assists, and Bryn Forbes scored 12 to help the Spurs to their 12th consecutive win over the Kings.



San Antonio won despite playing without Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobili - but it wasn't easy.



One night after losing to Portland 111-110, San Antonio was outplayed and outhustled in the first half and was still down 95-90 with four minutes remaining.





Kyle Anderson made one of two free throws and Bertans hit back-to-back 3s to put the Spurs up 97-95. After Willie Cauley-Stein's free throw, Aldridge tipped in Mills' miss and then converted a three-point play as San Antonio closed on a 10-3 run.



Mills punctuated the win with a steal at midcourt that led to an uncontested layup. That left the Sacramento crowd stunned and silent after the Kings had led by as many as 14.



Cauley-Stein had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox added 11 points and 10 assists, and Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrett Temple scored 16 apiece.



The Spurs have not lost to the Kings since Nov. 15, 2014, and have won seven straight in Sacramento.



The Kings have dropped six of eight overall.



Both teams traded buckets early before Sacramento built a double-digit lead before halftime.



Zach Randolph, who sat out Sunday's win over Denver because of oral surgery, made a 3-pointer to start an 11-2 run. Fox made a layup and Buddy Hield followed with a 3 after Aldridge turned the ball over in the backcourt.





Bogdanovich hit his second 3 of the second quarter to put the Kings up by 14 before the Spurs closed to 56-46 at halftime.



Aldridge scored 11 of San Antonio's first 13 points in the third quarter, but it was Bertans who kept the Spurs close with his career night. He had two 3s in the third and two in the fourth to fuel the comeback.



TIP-INS



Spurs: Ginobli was given the night off after scoring a season-high 26 points in the loss to Portland on Sunday. ... Danny Green (groin tightness) missed his fourth consecutive game.



Kings: Cauley-Stein had 10 points and five rebounds in the first quarter. ... George Hill missed his second straight game due to personal reasons.



UP NEXT



Spurs: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.



Kings: At the Lakers on Tuesday.

© 2018 Associated Press