An exclusive look at the Kings new Nike statement jerseys

ABC10 got an exclusive look at the NBA and Nike's new statement edition jerseys at an invitation-only event in Los Angeles on Friday.

Sports producer Sean Cunningham was on hand as the league unveiled some of the new look uniforms as NBA teams transition from Adidas to Nike this upcoming season.



One player from each team in the league was on hand to model the new threads and provide a first-hand look at the innovation and inspiration behind them. Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin and NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant garnered much of the attention but the Kings representative was rookie point guard De'Aaron Fox who was part of the official launch as a Nike athlete.

"Me, being a rookie out here, it's cool just being able to see all these guys that I've been watching for years," Fox told ABC10. "It [Nike] it something I've been wearing my whole life so to be a part of this is a blessing and I get stuff I probably couldn't get a few years ago."

The Kings also shared their new black alternative court on social media this week to coincide with the new black three-toned jerseys.

