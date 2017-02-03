Ben McLemore on season scoring-high in Kings loss to Suns

Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore talks about stepping up and making the most of his playing time, how he's stayed ready to wait to hear his name called and the final buzzer-beating play from Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

KXTV 12:01 AM. PST February 04, 2017

