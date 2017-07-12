Bogdan Bogdanovic meets new Sacramento Kings team in Las Vegas

Fresh off a EuroLeague championship, Bogdan Bogdanovic arrived in Las Vegas to get acquainted with his new Kings team. He talks about his decision to leave team Fenerbahce for the NBA, what he brings to the NBA and thoughts on his new team.

KXTV 8:34 PM. PDT July 12, 2017

