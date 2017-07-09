Buddy Hield on shooting woes in Kings second straight summer league loss
Kings guard Buddy Hield talks about Sunday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies where he and his Sacramento teammates struggled to shoot the ball. He also talked about having new teammate Vince Carter on the bench supporting them.
KXTV 10:31 PM. PDT July 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Butte County fire doubles in size
-
Triple digit heat brings wildfires to California
-
Nearly 7,500 residents near Oroville warned to evacuate due to Wall Fire
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
Firefighters battle 1,600-acre fire in Winters
-
Daughter waiting for father to wake up from coma for surprise
-
Second razor blade found in shopping cart
-
Mom charged with slaughtering family shows bizarre behavior in court
-
The real story behind the 'Hollister Riots'
-
UPDATE: Oakland firefighters battle 4-alarm fire
More Stories
-
Oroville evacuation warnings and orders issued as…Jul. 9, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
-
Debrief: California's fight against TrumpJul. 9, 2017, 10:41 p.m.
-
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency due to 'Wall…Jul. 9, 2017, 3:58 p.m.