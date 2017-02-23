Cauley-Stein on his new season-scoring high in Kings win over Nuggets

Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein talks about his season-high 29 point performance, getting a win in the first game since the trade of DeMarcus Cousins and being comfortable with the new players.

KXTV 12:10 AM. PST February 24, 2017

