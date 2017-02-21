Cauley-Stein reacts to Cousins trade, competing for playoffs
Sacramento Kings' center Willie Cauley-Stein talks about the team returning from the All-Star break without three of his teammates, how he found out about the trade of DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi, and still competing for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference.
KXTV 11:21 PM. PST February 21, 2017
