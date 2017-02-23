Cauley-Stein scores 29, Kings beat Nuggets 116-100

Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) moves in against Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. (PHOTO: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Willie Cauley-Stein had a career-high 29 points and 10 rebounds to help the Sacramento Kings, playing for the first time since trading DeMarcus Cousins, beat the Denver Nuggets 116-100 on Thursday night.

The Kings made a blockbuster deal Sunday, trading the all-Star Cousins to New Orleans. The controversial, often petulant star spent seven seasons with the Kings, who haven't had a winning record or made the playoffs since 2005-06.

Newcomers Buddy Hield scored 16 points and Tyreke Evans had 15 for the Kings, Darren Collison had 15 points and 10 assists. Seldom-used rookie Skal Labissiere had a season-high 12 points and Ben McLemore 10.

Gary Harris made five 3-pointers and had 23 points for Denver. Wilson Chandler had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Will Barton scored 16, Danilo Gallinari had 15, and Jameer Nelson 12.











