Coach Dave Joerger previews Kings vs. Cavs after much needed practice
Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger discusses the team's level of competition this season, overcoming an "awful" performance against Detroit and looking ahead to Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
KXTV 11:05 PM. PST January 12, 2017
