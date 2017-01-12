Darren Collison addresses dust-up with Cousins; previews Kings vs. Cavs

Following Thursday's practice, Sacramento Kings point guard Darren Collison discusses Friday's tough test against the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, their addition of Kyle Korver and his small altercation with teammate DeMarcus Cousins.

KXTV 11:04 PM. PST January 12, 2017

