Collison scores 26, Kings snap Celtics' 7-game win streak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Darren Collison scored 25 points and the Sacramento Kings, playing without suspended All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, snapped the Boston Celtics' seven-game winning streak with a 108-92 victory Wednesday night.
The Kings played an inspired second half, outscoring the Celtics 59-43. Ben McLemore finished with 17 points, Matt Barnes had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Willie Cauley-Stein also had 14 points. Anthony Tolliver finished with 11.
Isaiah Thomas had 26 points and seven assists for the Celtics in the opener of their four-game road trip. Amir Johnson had 14 points and Al Horford and Marcus Smart each had 10. Boston shot 5 of 15 and was outscored
Cousins was serving an automatic one-game suspension without pay after he picked up two more technical fouls Monday against Chicago, giving him an NBA-worst 16.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs