Collison scores 26, Kings snap Celtics' 7-game win streak

Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) dribbles the ball around Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. PHOTO: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Darren Collison scored 25 points and the Sacramento Kings, playing without suspended All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, snapped the Boston Celtics' seven-game winning streak with a 108-92 victory Wednesday night.

The Kings played an inspired second half, outscoring the Celtics 59-43. Ben McLemore finished with 17 points, Matt Barnes had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Willie Cauley-Stein also had 14 points. Anthony Tolliver finished with 11.

Isaiah Thomas had 26 points and seven assists for the Celtics in the opener of their four-game road trip. Amir Johnson had 14 points and Al Horford and Marcus Smart each had 10. Boston shot 5 of 15 and was outscored

Cousins was serving an automatic one-game suspension without pay after he picked up two more technical fouls Monday against Chicago, giving him an NBA-worst 16.







