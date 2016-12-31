Conley leads Memphis past Kings 112-98

Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) reacts to a play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Kings 112-98. PHOTO: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Mike Conley had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a big third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-98 on Saturday.

JaMychal Green made four of Memphis' 17 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Zach Randolph and Vince Carter each scored 14, and Tony Allen and Troy Daniels had 11 points apiece.

The Grizzlies went 17 for 35 from long range while avenging an earlier home loss to the Kings.









