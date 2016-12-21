Cousins scores 21 as Kings rally for 94-93 win over Jazz

Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) drives to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Sacramento Kings defeated the Utah Jazz 94-93. PHOTO: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - DeMarcus Cousins scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 94-93 on Wednesday night.

The Kings used an 11-3 run, led by Ty Lawson and five free throws by Cousins, to take a 91-89 lead with 25.9 seconds remaining. It was their first lead since the first quarter.

The Jazz led by 20 in the third quarter, but their defense disappeared in crunch time. Gordon Hayward was isolated against Cousins with 16.6 seconds remaining but missed a short fade-away that could have won it.

Cousins was coming off a 55-point effort against Portland on Tuesday night that included his brief ejection late in the game - Cousins was initially given a technical foul for spitting his mouthpiece at the Trail Blazers' bench, but the call was overturned.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.