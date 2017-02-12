Cousins scores 28 points to lead Kings over Pelicans 105-99

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. The Sacramento Kings defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 105-99. (PHOTO: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Sacramento Kings, who beat the New Orleans Pelicans 105-99 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.

The Kings assumed the lead late in the third quarter and never relinquished it in winning for the fourth time in five games. The Kings have won three straight games only one other time this season.

Darren Collison had 20 points and eight assists for the Kings. Matt Barnes had 12 points and Ben McLemore added 11.

Anthony Davis had 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, but was limited to 11 points following a huge first half. Jrue Holliday had 16 points and 11 assists and Dante Cunningham had 14 points. New Orleans dropped eight of 10 games and is 7-19 on the road.







