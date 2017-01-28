Cousins scores 35, Kings top Hornets 109-106

Jan 28, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) runs into Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams (2) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. PHOTO: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points and 18 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings handed the Charlotte Hornets their fourth straight loss, 109-106 on Saturday night.

Cousins scored the go-ahead basket with 14.3 seconds left on a driving layup from the right side of the lane. The Hornets had a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds as Kemba Walker dished out to Frank Kaminsky at the top of the key, but the 7-footer shot an airball. Cousins grabbed the rebound and was fouled, making one free throw for the final margin.

Darren Collison had 17 points, Anthony Tolliver added 14 and Arron Afflalo and Willie Cauley-Stein chipped in with 13 apiece for the Kings (19-28), who have won three of their last four games.

Walker had 20 points of his 26 points in the third quarter but the Kings held him scoreless in the fourth.

