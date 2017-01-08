Curry leads Warriors to a big second half, win over Kings

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. The Warriors defeated the Kings 117-106. PHOTO: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers and scored 30 points and the Golden State Warriors took their first lead midway through the third quarter on the way to a 117-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Kevin Durant had 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four blocks, and Klay Thompson added 18 points. With their 17th straight victory after a loss, the Warriors reached 124 straight regular-season games without suffering back-to-back defeats.

Draymond Green had 10 assists for his 12th game with double digits assists and third in four, while Zaza Pachulia scored 10 points to reach double figures for the fourth straight game. Yet one for the highlight reel was Pachulia's no-look, backward over-the-head pass to Curry after the big man got the ball when Durant blocked a shot by DeMarcus Cousins.

Sacramento's Rudy Gay scored 15 of his 23 points in the first quarter. Cousins had 17.















