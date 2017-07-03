Darren Collison leaves Kings, says 'goodbye' to Sacramento
Darren Collison sits down with ABC10's Sean Cunningham to talk about his decision to sign with the Indiana Pacers as free agent, why he's not returning to the Kings and to say farewell to Sacramento.
Sean Cunningham, KXTV 1:01 AM. PDT July 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Home tagged with anti-California graffiti
-
What Not To Buy Amazon Prime Day 2017
-
Kings introduce draft picks at Friday press conference
-
A trip to Lake Almanor
-
Community rallies after youth football fireworks stand robbed
-
Protecting your pets on the 4th
-
Anti-Trump protestors hold 'impeachment marches' across nation
-
Staying river safe this Summer
-
California housing wars
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
More Stories
-
Your guide to local Fourth of July eventsJun 26, 2017, 10:57 a.m.
-
Taking care of your pets on the Fourth of JulyJul. 3, 2017, 7:47 a.m.
-
Misplaced pig found in North SacramentoJul. 3, 2017, 10:20 a.m.