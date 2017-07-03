Darren Collison leaves Kings, says 'goodbye' to Sacramento

Darren Collison sits down with ABC10's Sean Cunningham to talk about his decision to sign with the Indiana Pacers as free agent, why he's not returning to the Kings and to say farewell to Sacramento.

Sean Cunningham, KXTV 1:01 AM. PDT July 04, 2017

