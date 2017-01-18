Darren Collison talks Kings loss to Pacers; injury to Rudy Gay

Sacramento Kings point guard Darren Collison talks about the somber locker room following Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, where his teammate Rudy Gay suffered what's believed to be a season-ending Achilles injury.

KXTV 11:46 PM. PST January 18, 2017

