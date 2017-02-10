Dave Joerger on Kings come-back win over Hawks
Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger talks about Friday's thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Hawks, overcoming a 22-point deficit and the play from Darren Collison - who hit the game-winning shot.
KXTV 12:16 AM. PST February 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mudslide halts traffic on I-80 near Baxter
-
The Oroville Dam's dangerous past
-
Emergency spillway at Oroville Dam to be used soon
-
Video shows victim of bullying
-
DWR increasing water flow to Oroville spillway despite damages
-
Despite erosion, crews forced to increase flows at Lake Oroville Dam
-
Lake Oroville nearly full
-
Aerial view of the Oroville
-
Oroville Dam, spillway issues explained
-
Flooding warning for Sacramento County
More Stories
-
Highway 50 in El Dorado Co. closed due to landslideFeb 10, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
-
Cosumnes River levee breach causing flooding in WiltonFeb 10, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
-
Train derails in flood waters south of Elk GroveFeb 10, 2017, 1:52 p.m.