Dave Joerger on Kings' frustrations; rookies playing in D-League Reno

Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger talks about his team looking to close-out the home-stand on a positive note, the rookies journey to and from Reno in the D-League and level of competition they've faced in the stretch of games at Golden 1 Center.

KXTV 9:24 PM. PST January 16, 2017

