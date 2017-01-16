Dave Joerger on Kings' frustrations; rookies playing in D-League Reno
Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger talks about his team looking to close-out the home-stand on a positive note, the rookies journey to and from Reno in the D-League and level of competition they've faced in the stretch of games at Golden 1 Center.
KXTV 9:24 PM. PST January 16, 2017
