Dave Joerger on Kings rally coming up short vs. Bulls

Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger talks about his team fighting hard to erase a 27-point deficit to the Chicago Bulls only to come up short in the end, as well as DeMarcus Cousins tallying his 16th technical foul of the season.

KXTV 11:39 PM. PST February 06, 2017

