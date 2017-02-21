DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi depart Sacramento for New Orleans

Former Kings stars DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi are greeted at the airport by Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry and general manager Del Demps before departing Sacramento for New Orleans following yesterday's trade.

KXTV 12:36 PM. PST February 21, 2017

