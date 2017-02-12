DeMarcus Cousins on Kings win over Pelicans, 17th technical foul
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins talks about Sunday's home win over the New Orleans Pelicans, picking up his 17th technical foul of the season and the upcoming All-Star weekend in New Orleans.
KXTV 1:04 AM. PST February 13, 2017
