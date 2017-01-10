DeMarcus Cousins on Kings win over Pistons, future in Sacramento

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins discusses Wednesday's win over the Detroit Pistons, the consistent bench play, his future in Sacramento, and his recent rebounding woes. He then also asks questions of the media about wanting him in town.

KXTV 12:04 AM. PST January 11, 2017

