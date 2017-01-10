DeMarcus Cousins on Kings win over Pistons, future in Sacramento
Kings center DeMarcus Cousins discusses Wednesday's win over the Detroit Pistons, the consistent bench play, his future in Sacramento, and his recent rebounding woes. He then also asks questions of the media about wanting him in town.
KXTV 12:04 AM. PST January 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New law cell phone laws coming to California
-
New laws gun owners and buyers need to know
-
Selfies distracting drivers on U.S. 50
-
Starting Jan. 1, new gun laws go into effect
-
Human powered fitness facility new to Sacramento
-
New laws in California officially take effect
-
Verify: Is California legalizing child prostitution?
-
Keep your hands off your phone!
More Stories
-
National Weather Service says Wilton should consider…Jan 10, 2017, 10:09 a.m.
-
Weather warnings blanket Northern CaliforniaJan 10, 2017, 6:17 a.m.
-
For first time since 2006, state officials open…Jan. 9, 2017, 11:59 a.m.