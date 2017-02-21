DeMarcus Cousins on leaving Sacramento after being traded by Kings

Before boarding his flight to New Orleans, former Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins speaks to ABC10's Sean Cunningham and the SacBee's Jason Jones about being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, how he's dealt with the emotions and wanting to remain part of the Sacramento community.

KXTV 11:26 AM. PST February 21, 2017

