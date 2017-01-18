DeMarcus Cousins on losing Kings teammate Rudy Gay to injury

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins talks about Wednesday's home loss to the Indiana Pacers, where teammate Rudy Gay was carried off the floor after suffering an injury. The preliminary evaluation was that he tore his Achilles, which would be a season-ending injury. An MRI is scheduled for Thursday.

KXTV 11:18 PM. PST January 18, 2017

