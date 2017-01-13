DeMarcus Cousins on turnovers plaguing Kings in loss to Cavaliers
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins discusses the team's awful first half where they turned the ball over 14 times and trying to rally back from 24 points down to the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, in Friday's 120-108 loss at the Golden 1 Center.
KXTV 11:28 PM. PST January 13, 2017
