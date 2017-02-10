DeMarcus Cousins talks poor performance in Kings win over Hawks

Despite a thrilling 108-107 win at home over the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins talks about "battling demons" while trying to contain his emotions on the court in the wake of his one-game suspension in the previous game on Monday.

KXTV 11:56 PM. PST February 10, 2017

