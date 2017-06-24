Duke's Harry Giles talks about joining Kings, clears air about tweet
Harry Giles, selected out of Duke by the Kings with the 20th overall pick of the NBA Draft, talks about silencing critics, passionate fans and clears the air about a tweet he sent a few years ago about Sacramento.
KXTV 7:48 PM. PDT June 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man wanted by El Dorado County Sheriff's Office
-
RAW: Zola the gorilla dances at Dallas Zoo
-
MagnifyMoney: Should all Americans be guaranteed a basic income?
-
Man claims to have made bird-safe windmills
-
Kings draft picks receive warm welcome in Sacramento
-
Kids in foster car in Yolo County up 40 percent
-
Broadway Corridor gets new surge in development
-
Man stabbed to death at Fayette County mansion
-
Top 5 myths about heat
-
Group in Philadelphia adds black and brown stripes to Pride flag
More Stories
-
Deputies investigate possible hate crime at south…Jun 24, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
-
Gunman on the loose following shooting outside…Jun 24, 2017, 11:34 a.m.
-
Yolo County in urgent need of foster familiesJun 24, 2017, 12:15 a.m.