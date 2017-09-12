ESPN, Chauncey Billups feature Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox in upcoming special
ESPN NBA analyst and 2004 NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups shares what he sees in Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox as part of a special featuring rookies throughout the league set to air on October 12.
KXTV 5:37 PM. PDT September 12, 2017
