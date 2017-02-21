Ex-Kings DeMarcus Cousins, Omri Casspi leave Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans and the two players departed Tuesday afternoon.
The Pelicans sent a welcome party to Sacramento to pick up their newest players, which included head coach Alvin Gentry and general manager Dell Demps.
This is the second time Casspi has been traded by the Kings, but for the three time All-Star center, it's a new feeling.
"It seemed like I was going to wake up from a dream, it didn't seem real," said Cousins speaking with ABC10's Sean Cunningham. "It was shocking, but I've kind of had time to think about it a little bit [but] I still don't think its really hit me yet."
He's spent the entirety of his young career in Sacramento and though the relationship between the organization is undetermined, Boogie made his feelings clear about the city and the fans.
"Just because I leave doesn't mean anything changes." said Cousins. "I still got love for the city, I still got love for the fans [and] that'll never change. I still consider this place a home, so the only thing changing is the name on the front of the jersey."
Cousins will leave the Kings with career averages of 21 points, 10.8 rebounds and three assists.
Words can't even express how hard it is for me to have to leave the city of Sacramento and all of the amazing people that I have met while out here. I gave it my all for you and you gave it right back. The most amazing fans on the planet and I just want you to know that your support has meant everything to me. It's hard to believe that it was seven years ago that this young kid from Alabama showed up in Sacramento scared and not knowing a soul. As I look back upon my time here, I wouldn't trade it for anything. I have met so many amazing people, many of whom went out of their way to make me feel right at home from day one. Each and every one of you have played such an important part in my life and helping me become the person I am today. I don't just consider you all as fans, you all are my family...and a couple thousand miles aren't going to change a thing. Thank you Sacramento. #LoyaltyisLove
The Kings new-look team is set to play their first game after the All-Star break on Thursday at home against the Denver Nuggets.
Here's a look at Cousins and Casspi's final moments before they left Sacramento:
