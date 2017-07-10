Frank Mason III on Kings valiant comeback coming up short vs. Lakers
Sacramento Kings rookie Frank Mason III talks about his impact in the second half to help lift his team from a 28-point deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
KXTV 11:34 PM. PDT July 10, 2017
