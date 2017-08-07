Get to know Kings new Assistant General Manager Brandon Williams

ABC10's Sean Cunningham chats Brandon Williams, the new Assistant General Manager for the Sacramento Kings. He gives his impressions of the new gig, what was most attractive about the Kings job and how he defines success for the coming season. (PHOTOS COURTESY: NBA.com)

KXTV 11:00 PM. PDT August 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories