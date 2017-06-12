INTERVIEW: Skal Labissiere on mental training, rookie season with Kings
ABC10's Sean Cunningham goes one-on-one with Skal Labissiere, who just wrapped his rookie season with the Sacramento Kings. They talk about his dedication to mental skills training and look back on his first NBA season.
KXTV 2:29 AM. PDT June 13, 2017
