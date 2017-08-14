Kings announce 2017-18 regular season schedule

A view of the Sacramento Kings logo and basketball before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Kings at the American Airlines Center. (PHOTO: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

NBA offseason has been a whirlwind and it's leading up to this highly anticipated upcoming season.

Adding to the excitement, the Sacramento Kings have officially released their complete 2017-18 schedule.

The team's season opener will be on Oct. 18 at the Golden 1 Center against the James Harden and Chris Paul led Houston Rockets.

However, to start the season, the Kings will be away from Sacramento a lot playing 20 of their first 33 games on the road.

Kings will also be featured on 12 national televised games this year, including a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday October 26. This will be ex-Kings star DeMarcus Cousins first game playing as a visitor in Sacramento after being traded by the team last season.

Schedule of games by month: October (3 home, 4 away), November (7 home, 7 away), December (6 home, 9 away), January (5 home, 9 away), February (7 home, 4 away), March (12 home, 4 away) and April (1 home, 4 away).

Of the 41 home games on the schedule, 17 of those contests will be on the weekend.

Notable matchups at the Golden 1 Center:

Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 7

Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday Nov. 22

Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 27

San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 8

Golden State Warriors on Friday Feb. 2

Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 26

Single-game tickets will go on sale in September! For more information on ticket plans, click here.

© 2017 KXTV-TV