Kings announce 2017-18 regular season schedule

NBA offseason has been a whirlwind and it's leading up to this highly anticipated upcoming season.
Adding to the excitement, the Sacramento Kings have officially released their complete 2017-18 schedule.
The team's season opener will be on Oct. 18 at the Golden 1 Center against the James Harden and Chris Paul led Houston Rockets.
However, to start the season, the Kings will be away from Sacramento a lot playing 20 of their first 33 games on the road.
Kings will also be featured on 12 national televised games this year, including a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday October 26. This will be ex-Kings star DeMarcus Cousins first game playing as a visitor in Sacramento after being traded by the team last season.
Schedule of games by month: October (3 home, 4 away), November (7 home, 7 away), December (6 home, 9 away), January (5 home, 9 away), February (7 home, 4 away), March (12 home, 4 away) and April (1 home, 4 away).
Of the 41 home games on the schedule, 17 of those contests will be on the weekend.
Notable matchups at the Golden 1 Center:
Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 7
Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday Nov. 22
Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 27
San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 8
Golden State Warriors on Friday Feb. 2
Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 26
Single-game tickets will go on sale in September! For more information on ticket plans, click here.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs