Kings announce roster for 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

Kings draft picks De'Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles and Frank Mason III are introduced to the Sacramento media by general manager Vlade Divac and coach Dave Joerger at a press conference on Saturday afternoon at the Golden 1 Center.

Jordan Ball, KXTV 7:36 PM. PDT June 30, 2017

Sacramento Kings have announced the roster that will be heading to Las Vegas next week for the 2017 NBA Summer League, according to a media release.

The roster is headlined by point guard De'Aaron Fox, the No. 5 pick in the NBA draft, also 2016-17 All-Rookie First Team member Buddy Hield and big-man Skal Labissiere who ended the season strong averaging 11 points per game in the last two months of the season.

Rest of the roster below:

(G )Frank Mason III, (F) Harry Giles, (F) Justin Jackson, (C) Georgios Papagiannis, (G) Malachi Richardson, (G) Dominigue Hawkins, (G/F) Scootie Randall, (G) Naz Mitrou-Long, (F) JaKarr Sampson, (F) Reggie Hearn, (F) Jack Cooley, (F/C) Eric Stuteville and (G) Phil Scrubb.

The roster is subject to change.

Summer League goes from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion located on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Kings will play at least five games, here's the schedule:

  • Kings will open on Friday July 7 against the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center
  • Second game is on Sunday July 9 against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. at the Cox Pavilion 
  • Third game is on Monday July 10 against the L.A. Lakers at 7:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center
  • Games 4 and 5 will be determined after seeding for the tournament

Before they leave, the team will hold mini-camp from July 3-6 at the Golden 1 Center.

Head coach of the team will be Jason March.

