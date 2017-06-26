Kings' Buddy Hield named to 2016-17 All-Rookie First Team

Mar 22, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

Buddy Hield had an unusual rookie season but it has ended better than it started.

The Sacramento Kings shooting guard was named to the 2016-17 All-Rookie First Team on Monday.

In his rookie campaign he averaged 10.6 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists while shooting about 43 percent from the field, 39 percent from three-point and 84 percent from the free-throw line.

After being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2016 Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, he was eventually traded to the Kings in a blockbuster deal involving perennial All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins.

Though the trade shook up the basketball world, Hield's performance tremendously improved in Sacramento.

Before trade: 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 39 FG%, about 37 3PT%, 20 minutes

After trade: 15 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 48 FG%, about 43 3PT%, 29 minutes

Hield received 154 points and 63 first team votes, according to an NBA.com press release.

Joining him on the All-Rookie First Team was Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, Philadelphia 76ers phenom Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric and New York Knicks big-man Willy Hernangomez.

