Kings coach Dave Joerger to hold local coaching clinic

Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. (PHOTO: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

Kings coach Dave Joerger concluded his first season in Sacramento almost two months ago and now he's looking to give an assist to area basketball coaches.

Joerger will welcome coaches of all levels inside the Kings practice facility on Saturday at the Golden 1 Center for a coaching clinic. He'll be joined by Damon Stoudamire, the former NBA guard who just completed his first season as head coach in Stockton with the Pacific Tigers, as well as former Kings star Jim Les, who is now the head coach for the UC Davis Aggies.

Kings head assistant coach Elston Turner will also join Joerger during the coaching clinic which benefits the Dave Joerger Foundation, established to benefit underprivileged children.

In his first season coaching the Kings, Joerger helped lead the team to a 32-50 overall record - the lowest win total of his career. He spent the previous three seasons in Memphis with the Grizzlies and never experienced a losing season.

Joerger is a three time Western Conference Coach of the Month as an NBA head coach and took the Grizzlies to the Western Conference Finals in 2014, where they came up short against Oklahoma City in seven games. He spent six seasons under Lionel Hollins in Memphis prior to becoming the head coach.

Prior to Memphis, Joerger had several opportunities to gain experience in minor league basketball operations. He won three championships in the CBA and another in the NBA D-League.



